Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Alia Bhatt aces her fashion game during winters in latest Instagram post

Thu, Dec 31, 2020
Alia Bhatt stunned in thigh-high boots during a bonfire outing

Alia Bhatt has upped her ante in the fashion department and shown her followers how to dress up in style during the winter season.

The Bollywood diva stunned in thigh-high boots during a bonfire outing as depicted in her latest Instagram post.

The Raazi starlet can be seen clad in a hot pink knee-length dress, paired with a chequered overcoat.

She completes her looks with a white beanie to keep herself warm and cozy during the chilly weather.

Alia can be seen holding a cup in one hand. She captioned her picture, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!"



