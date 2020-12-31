‘Lions of PML-N’ will not be cowed by Khawaja Asif’s arrest: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaking at a workers’ convention in Islamabad, on December 30, 2020. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said if Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks the “lions” of her party would be cowed by Khawaja Asif’s arrest, he is deluded.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Islamabad marking PML-N Kashmir’s foundation day, Maryam said, addressing the premier by name: “If you think Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N will be scared, then that is your delusion.”

She added that if he (the prime minister) thinks that the “lions of the Muslim League would be scared”, “Listen here! Every act of oppression strengthens me."

She then said the “lions of N-league” will resolutely compete with him, reiterating that “Imran Khan will have to go”.

Maryam pilloried the prime minister’s “incompetence” for, what she said, resulted in “losing the case of Kashmir”.



“He used to call Nawaz Sharif [Narendra] Modi’s friend. Who left Kashmir in Modi’s lap?” Maryam asked.

She said “weak prime ministers” do not come from the vote, and when a weak premier is in place, “enemies like India attack the jugular vein and succeed”.

She also spoke at length about her father as the audience chanted “Nawaz Sharif, prime minister”.



Maryam said every accusation was made against Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif was accused of treason, fatwas were issued,” she said, adding that the people “threw the accusations against Nawaz Sharif in the trash”.

She said the PML-N supremo left his matters to God and that “Allah Almighty is proving Nawaz Sharif to be true”. “The selected and selectors are facing embarrassment today,” she added.