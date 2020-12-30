Victoria Beckham's new dress sparks debate on social media

Renowned fashion icon Victoria Beckham's latest dress has sparked debate after she shared fashion recommendation from her designer collecton on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram the charming star shared an image and captioned it: "See out 2020 in the perfect open-back midi dress, even if you're only celebrating at home."



The gorgeous dress is the designer's 'Draped-sleeve Open-back Midi Dress in Navy and Black', which costs around $2000. The frock has a cut-out at the back with a cross-strap design.

The people took no time to share their words, questioning the price tag of the dress, which David Beckham wife suggested wearing on New Year's Eve.



One person responded as saying: "Only Victoria Beckham can forget that millions of people around the world are suffering financially, and she's still trying to sell $2000 dresses that will never be worn... except for 'around the house' is her new sales pitch."



Another fan joked on Victoria's post: "Love the dress Vic, but if you think I'm spending £1K to wear a dress at home with my dog, you are sorely mistaken hun!"



Several people admired the design, with one saying: "What beautiful distraction from the world... even if just for 30 seconds... So beautiful."



Another user wrote: "This outfit... wow, just stunning. Just love the simplicity and beauty of it."

Victoria Beckham's dress seems to be the most stunning, but its price, somehow, does not meet to the people's expectations.