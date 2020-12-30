Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to prioritize ‘diversity’ in Archewell podcast: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working into curating a more diverse group of guests for their podcast.

This news was confirmed after the couple’s Spotify description for their podcast came released.

It reads, "As we come to the end of the year, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present a special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective from guests around the world.”

The guest list includes, “Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet (plus a surprise or two).”

"Curated throughout the month of December, join them as they reflect on the year, speak openly about the power of compassion, and toast to a hopeful 2021."

This news comes shortly after the couple’s young son was heard publically speaking in an American accent for the first time.