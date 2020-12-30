Pak Navy demonstrates 'combat readiness' through live weapon firing of SAMs

Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units demonstrate Surface to Air Missiles. — Pakistan Navy

In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs), a statement said Wednesday.



According to the statement, during live weapon firing, the launched missiles successfully engaged the intended targets.



"The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's war-fighting capability and combat potential," the statement said.

Present on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed his "complete satisfaction" with the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

The navy chief commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

Chief of the Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi present on the occasion. — Pakistan Navy

However, he emphasised continued vigilance to thwart any aggression on the sea frontiers and stressed on the provision of a befitting response to any adversary's misadventure.