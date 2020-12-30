close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
Khloe Kardashian quits social media to enjoy time with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian quits social media to enjoy time with daughter True

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has quit social media to focus on her daughter True days after her engagement speculations with her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star while responding to fans on Instagram, said “I’ll be back soon. I’ve been taking a little social media break.”

Khloe responded to another fan, “Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu. I’ll be back soon I promise.”

The reality TV star’s social media hiatus comes days after she sparked speculations that she was engaged to Tristan.

Recently, Khloe was spotted sporting a huge ring on her finger in Boston fueling speculations she and Tristan are getting married.

