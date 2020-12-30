Sir Elton John sheds light on past alcohol struggles with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sir Elton John opened up about his past struggles surrounding with alcoholism during an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Grammy award winning singer touched upon his past struggles with alcohol during his podcast appearance on Archewell Audio podcast.

There he was quoted telling the Sussexes "I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday. I connect with friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the programme, and that’s great. If it hadn’t been for Zoom I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t.”

“Without Zoom … it’s been a lifesaver. Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes.”

He later concluded by saying, “I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”