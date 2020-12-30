Ayeza Khan eagerly waiting for 2021

Like everyone, leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, is also eagerly waiting for the new year 2021.



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared her dazzling photo and captioned it simply, “Waiting for 2021” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of Ayeza dropped lovely comments and flooded the comment section with advance new year wishes.

Some followers also commented that they were keenly waiting for the next projects of their favourite actress in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan has reached 7.8 million followers on Instagram recently.