A look at French designer Pierre Cardin's contribution to Pakistani fashion

A file photo of PIA uniforms designed by Pierre Cardin

French designer Pierre Cardin , who died aged 98 on Tuesday in Neuilly near Paris, is known for upending fashion in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks and pioneering approach to merchandise.

But there is one feat that may not be as well-known: his contribution to fashion in Pakistan.

The French designer was the brains behind the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) uniform in 1966. He designed the legendary fawn colour uniform for the summer and moss green uniform for winters.

The PIA uniform was a short 'A' line tunic with slim-fitted trousers and a molded dupatta that not only covered heads but also turned heads.

"The uniform became an instant hit, the slim-line trousers immediately were dubbed as 'PIA Pajamas'," wrote History of PIA. The PIA look was copied across Pakistan by young ladies.

Pierre Cardin-designed uniform was used by the national carrier from 1966 to 1975.



