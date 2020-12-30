Sania Mirza shares a delightful sun-kissed picture on Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza poses for her Instagram picture. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Sania Mirza posts a picture of herself in a traditional white dress on Instagram.



Fans flood the comments section with praises and love for the Indian sports star.

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza posted a delightful sun-kissed picture on her Instagram in which she is seen wearing a white long traditional dress paired with yellow chunri.





Mirza posted the picture on Instagram on Wednesday soon after which her fans flooded the comments section with praises and love for the Indian sports star.

The tennis star is very active when it comes to interacting and posting updates on her life on social media.





Yesterday, Mirza took to Instagram with an "expectation vs reality" post capturing her and husband Shoaib Malik's families attempting to take a Kodak moment at Dubai's Desert Safari.