Tue Dec 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2020

Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton would set an example

Wed, Dec 30, 2020

Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton will be an unforgettable event for the  people  as her three children will play a large role in the ceremony.

Though wedding plans may still be decided amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis, , but one thing is for certain about  that the singer's three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - will have a big role  in her nuptials.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,' sources told the site. 'They can't wait to stand by their sides.'

Gwen Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But, Blake has always been mindful about his place in the family, as the singer reportedly made it clear to  him that her boys were No. 1 in her life.

