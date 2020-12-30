Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton would set an example

Gwen Stefani's upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton will be an unforgettable event for the people as her three children will play a large role in the ceremony.



Though wedding plans may still be decided amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis, , but one thing is for certain about that the singer's three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - will have a big role in her nuptials.



A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,' sources told the site. 'They can't wait to stand by their sides.'

Gwen Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But, Blake has always been mindful about his place in the family, as the singer reportedly made it clear to him that her boys were No. 1 in her life.