Man files court case against beauty salon for refusing to return payment

KARACHI: A consumer protection court in Karachi has asked a salon to respond to a petition filed against it for not returning the money of a client despite providing no services.

According to a report by Geo News, the petitioner's daughter was about to get married before the COVID-19 lockdown and booked the salon for her bridal makeup but the salon shut down due to the lockdown. According to the petitioner, the salon took full advance payment for the makeup.

Due to the lockdown, the bride could not get her makeup done from the salon on her big day. When her father, the petitioner, approached the salon to return the advance payment, the salon flatly refused and misbehaved with him, he claimed.

"The owners of the salon told us they would not return the payment at any cost," the petitioner said. "When my daughter did not get her makeup done from this salon, then what are they charging for?"



The petitioner said legal action must be taken against the salon for violating consumers' rights.

Upon hearing the petition, the Consumer Protection Court, South, has asked the salon to submit a response to the petition.

According to sources, the salon asked the court for an extension upon which the court directed it to submit a response by January 7, 2021.

It should be noted that depending on the area and reputation of the salon, the charges for bridal makeup ranges from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000. Some beauty salons also charge additional money for providing bridal services, such as waxing, henna application, body massages, and hair treatments.



