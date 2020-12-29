Rajinikanth cancels plans to launch a political party

Indian superstar Rajinikanth, who was set to announce about his political future on December 31, has decided not to launch his political party.



Rajinikanth’s decision came a day after he was discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

The actor citing health issues also apologized his fans and the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram over his decision.

In his statement in hindi language on Twitter, the actor-turned politician said, “With regrets, I am saying that I am not able to launch a political party."

He further said, ‘I see this as a warning given to me by the Lord. If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality.’

According to Indian media, the doctors have advised Rajinikanth, 70 for a complete bed rest for one week.

The superstar had announced his plans to launch his political party in January ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021.