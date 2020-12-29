Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah given one month to present report in Karachi encroachment case

An AFP file image of Karachi skyline.

KARACHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday gave Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to submit report in a case pertaining to removal of illegal encroachments in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed presided over the hearing at the top court's registry in the port city. He was dismayed over the authorities failure to present report on the anti-encroachment drive and summoned CM Murad, advocate general, secretary local government and Karachi commissioner.

The chief justice sought an update on compliance with the apex court's directives. When Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh said he was newly appointed, the top judge observed that the official should have done his homework.

Expressing displeasure over the unpreparedness of the official, CJP Ahmed questioned what they would know of citizen's needs. "Shall we frame charges against you and send you to jail as you are unaware of the issues this city faces?"

The top judge observed the case was ongoing for four years but there were no results. "A multi-story building is built on a one-story building permit. Government lands are out of your hands."

After a brief break, the hearing continued with CM Murad appearing before the bench and seeking two-weeks time to submit a report. He was accompanied by Murtaza Wahab and provincial minister for local government Nasir Shah.

The court has given Sindh chief minister one month to submit a report.