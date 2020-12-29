Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary

Much-adored Pakistani couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, December 28, 2020.



The Choti Si Zindagi actress took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby and wrote, “Happy 1st Anniversary babzuu’ followed by heart emoticon.

She further said, “You’re so special to me that i cannot express it in words. You’ve given me so much love and care. You’ve been my partner, my friend, my frenemy, my companion, my everything. You’ve made me see the world in a new way. You’re the positivity in my life. keep shinning and keep smiling. I LOVE YOU.”

“P.S. i’ll always be there kissing your hand,” she further said.

Yasir also turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted a PDA-filled photo with lovely note.

Yasir and Iqra Aziz got married on December 28, 2019.