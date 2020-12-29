Sara Ali Khan admits she has become ‘greedy’ in the roles she picks

'For me, it's about telling stories that I feel should be told,' said Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has been wowing the world with her acting prowess ever since she began her acting journey.

And now, the diva has expressed her desire to work in bigger and ‘meatier’ roles ever since she bagged a roles next to Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

In a chat with Koimoi, the 25-year-old said that she has no plans of working on specific stories but wants to focus on the tale being ‘great.’

Asked if she would be interested in getting a solo lead in a film, Sara said: "I don't know, it's never about that for me."

“For me, it's about telling stories that I feel should be told. Now it doesn't matter whether that film is solo or I have a small part to play in it,” she said.

"But I do think that, especially after Atrangi Re, I do have become a little bit greedy and I do think that I want to do meaty things. Uska matlab ye nahi hai ki akele karna. I just want to do a role and a character that I can get into and a story that deserves to be told. I don't like to complicate it more than that,” she added.