Pakistan govt 'deeply concerned' over deteriorating health of imprisoned Kashmiri leaders

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Monday said it is "deeply concerned over the deteriorating health conditions of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders" who have been detained by the Indian government.

As reported by Geo News, in an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the government said that several Kashmiri leaders, including Asiya Andrabi, the leader and founder of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other prominent leaders like Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam Bhat, and Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie are languishing under squalid conditions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the infamous Tihar and other jails.

The government of Pakistan stated that several other senior Kashmiri leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, remain under house arrest.



"These Kashmiri leaders have been illegally arrested over malicious, false and fabricated charges by the Indian Government through invoking draconian laws promulgated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," the statement read.

It added that the incarceration and maltreatment of Kashmiri leaders in jails solely on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against the illegal Indian occupation of their land is a "true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people."

"Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and human rights and humanitarian organisations, to take notice of the Indian government’s inhumane treatment of the Kashmiri leaders and raise its voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention," the statement concluded.





