Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) addressing a gathering of JUI-F workers in Tank, on December 28, 2020. — Geo News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Monday that the incumbent government did not have the right to stay in office as it was "illegitimate" and "incompetent".

According to Geo News, addressing a gathering of JUI-F workers in Tank, Fazl said that the supporters of the "incompetent" government were also culprits.



"This illegitimate government is a product of fraud," he said, adding that the country belongs to everyone and that it was not "the property of anyone."

The JUI-F and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief said that he would work in line with the Constitution.



Government's bid to 'attack me'

"I am bound by the oath I have taken [...] In this situation, we have to do principled politics," Fazl said, adding that all Opposition parties were on the same page that the 2018 general elections were "rigged".

Today, the "illegitimate government" is on a campaign to defame me, Fazl said, adding that it had attempted to discredit me by serving a questionnaire.

This is an attack on Jamiat, Fazl said, adding that if he were to appear before the National Accountability Bureau, his entire party would come along with him.'



"We don't accept pressure, we exert it," Fazl warned.

Nawaz Sharif's letter

Fazl claimed that the state was running through weakening the nation and that it was tantamount to hollowing out the roots of the country.

Fazl said that the overall annual growth had fallen below zero and predicted that it would fall further in the next two years. "The State Bank says that the country's growth has never fallen to such an extent."

"Pakistan is facing internal and external problems," Fazl said, adding that the state would be strong when its economic conditions were better.



Revealing that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had written two letters — one addressed to him and the other to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking about the content of the letter, Fazl said that Nawaz lamented going into the assemblies despite me being against it.

PDM in Larkana on Benazir's death anniversary

The comments come a day after several political leaders of PDM addressed crowds gathered on Sunday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The 11-party Opposition alliance, once more, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".



PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if by January 31, the premier does not resign, the jiyalas (party loyalists) will march down to the capital and "drag him off his seat".