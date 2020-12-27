Ertugrul famed Gündogdu Bey to star in new historical TV series

Turkish actor Kaan Tasaner on Sunday shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming TV series.

The actor who played Gündogdu Bey, the elder brother of Ertugrul Bey, in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", posted the picture on Instagram where he is followed by more than 150,000 people.

His character Gündogdu Bey is immensely popular among Pakistani fans for his stellar performance in the first and second seasons of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and videos.

Prominent among those who liked his photo was Esra Bilgic, the actress who played the role of Halime Hatun.



