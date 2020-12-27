close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 27, 2020

Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif wishes him on his 55th birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 27, 2020

Katrina Kaif on Sunday wished Salman Khan on his birthday. The "Bharat" actor, who turned 55, received birthday greetings from millions of fans and colleagues in the Indian entertainment industry on social media.

Katrina, who acted alongside Salman in several movies, dated the actor for a couple of years before they broke up.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of the "Dabangg" star with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to a great Human being."


