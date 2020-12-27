Case filed against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, appears to have landed in a bit of trouble.

The film encircles the story of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura with the same name and now the original Gangubai’s son, Babuji Rawji Shah has filed a case against the director and the leading actor.

According to a report by The Print, Shah also registered a case against the writer of the book the film is based on, Hussain Zaidi, as well as reporter Jane Borges—whose research helped with the creation of the book.

The report claims that some sections of Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, have defamatory elements and are also a breach of privacy, self-respect and liberty.

Shah seeks to stop the printing and circulation of the book as well as removal of chapters on Gangubai’s life and the stoppage of the Bhansali-directorial as well.

According to the report, Shah’s lawyer, Narendra Dubey claims that a criminal case may also be filed against the aforementioned over “defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene and indecent material.”