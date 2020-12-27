Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor expecting their third child?

Bollywood’s beloved couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a number of admirers in the industry who want in on every detail regarding the pair’s life.

Recently, Rajput did a Q&A session on her Instagram for her followers where she got a number of questions about her personal life as well as some about her future in Bollywood.

One question that left Rajput as well as her fans and followers in chuckles was if she was pregnant with her third child with the Jab We Met star.

Responding with a clear and resounding “No”, she couldn’t help but let out a chuckle as she threw in a laughing emoji while she answered the question.

Another question that piqued the interest of her fans was whether or not Rajput would make her debut in Bollywood as talk has been spiraling regarding the subject since quite some time.

She, however, put the claims to rest once and for all after a fan asked if she has “any plans on getting into movies.”