Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming snaps with beau Ranbir Kapoor and family

Alia Bhatt posted photos with Ranbir Kapoor revealing how the duo spent the holiday season

Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas in close embrace of her loved ones.

These included boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

On Saturday, the starlet posted an endearing photo with Shaheen on Instagram revealing how the duo spent the holiday season.

Twinning in black, the two sisters hugged each other warmly, with a Christmas tree at the back.

The second snap shows the actress and Ranbir posing for the camera alongside the entire Bhatt clan.

Lastly, Alia also shared how she rung in Christmas with her future in-laws, the Kapoor family.

The power photo consisted of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, their parents, as well as Ranbir's cousins and their better halves.







