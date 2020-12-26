Meghan Markle, Prince Harry only interested in ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

An expert speculates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to host only ‘appropriate’ voices on their podcast shows potential lucrative success.

This observation was discussed at length by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He explained the Sussexes will always push to feature “appropriate” talent that aligns with their values moving forward.

He was quoted telling Express, “I expect that the Sussexes' links with Spotify, for which they will produce podcasts, will reflect their system of values.”

He also added that “They will choose guests whom they think are appropriate. This should not disturb the Royal Family and will certainly be lucrative.”