Ranbir Kapoor ‘missed the deadline’ to marry Alia Bhatt: ‘The pandemic hit our lives’

Ranbir Kapoor admits he was ready and waiting to pop the question to Alia Bhatt, but was stumped due to covid-19’s unsightly intervention.

The Bollywood mega star admitted he “missed the deadline” when Rajeev Masand reminded him of his prior plans to be settled, with kids by 32-34.

During that interview the actor made a surprising revela76tion regarding his plans of marriage with Alia Bhatt that left fans frenzied.

He was quoted saying, “I missed that deadline by six years” and "would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives".

The reason this news came as a shock to fans is because “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Before concluding however, the star touched upon his recent work escapades and explained the brain storming process he undergoes before choosing his films.

Ranbir admitted, its "instinct, gut feeling, timing, at what point in time the film has come, the director, story and character. You can't like something and confuse yourself by giving it to other people to read the material, but mostly its instinct.”



