Mariah Carey on ‘cherishing' Christmas gifts: ‘It represents so much for me’

Mariah Carey sheds light on the adorable Christmas gifts her children shower her with every year, in the most candid of ways.



The Grammy award winning singer touched on her children’s Christmas gifts to her during an interview with Closer magazine.

There she as quoted saying, “For me, just the kids' love is all I really need. They make me things and I save everything. But that doesn't mean I don't want things bought from the shop. I love that too."

“When I get off the plane, our drivers have ‘All I Want For Christmas…’ playing, we have hot cocoa and some butterscotch schnapps. Then we’ll go through the woods on a two-horse open sleigh.”

“We do a tree in the bedroom, then I do a big tree in the living room with decorations I’ve had for years. Gold lights with off-white light, angels wearing white, and butterflies. We also do another tree in the family room area and call that the Charlie Brown tree. It’s a sad little tree that we decorate with Polaroid pictures of ourselves.”

“Christmas represented so much for me, but these people always screwed it up. As an adult, I was able to recreate what that represented, so to have a song that I get to hear every year is wonderful.”

“I have three Christmas albums now and I push through sadness with being festive. Anybody who ever tries to ruin Christmas for me will not be a happy person hanging out with me.”