Iggy Azalea flays Playboi Carti

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea lashed out at Playboi Carti as she took to Twitter a day before Christmas.

She was angry at Carti for not spending the holiday with her and their son Onyx.

She tweeted, "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH."

Playboi Carti released his album "Whole Lotta Red" on Xmas Eve.

