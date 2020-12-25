PDM to not enter negotiations with govt, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Friday.



Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the PML-N leadership backs PDM's decision to avoid holding talks with the government, adding that "mini or grand dialogues hold no importance".



"We will not give this fake and puppet government an NRO, this is the nation's decision," Maryam maintained.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Functional secretary-general Muhammad Ali Durrani met PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Durrani said that once a series of resignations begins, the move will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general.

Situation demands 'grand dialogue'

Durrani said that the country's current situation demands a "grand dialogue" and that supremacy of the Constitution is a fundamental need for Pakistan.



The PML-F leader had said that if the government and the Opposition do not wish to hold talks, it further necessitates the need to hold a dialogue.

"Track II dialogue is the need of the hour," he said, adding: "These dialogues do not get exposed, their results do."

He said that whether it is the government or the Opposition, "the wiser people" among both do wish to hold a dialogue.



"Every thinking man knows that a conflict is not in the interest of Pakistan [...] we have not come here to antagonise anyone," Durrani said.

He went on to say that the party leadership wishes both the government and the Opposition to go to the parliament and hold talks.

"In this conflict, not only will the loser have lost, but the winner too will gain nothing."

"We are fully prepared for Track II dialogue," he added.

