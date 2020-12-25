Jennifer Lopez drops jaws after sharing teaser for music video

Vocal powerhouse Jennifer Lopez gave fans a surprise as she teased the launch of her In the Morning music video.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the mystical-themed video, leaving jaws dropped as she stunned in various get ups including one where she donned angel wings.

The post comes as a little Christmas gift to her fans as they were clearly taken aback, not anticipating a teaser on the holidays.

"It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING and I have a lil’ present for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021," the caption read.

Take a look:







