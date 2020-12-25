Jennifer Lopez drops jaws after sharing teaser for music video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Vocal powerhouse Jennifer Lopez gave fans a surprise as she teased the launch of her In the Morning music video.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the mystical-themed video, leaving jaws dropped as she stunned in various get ups including one where she donned angel wings.
The post comes as a little Christmas gift to her fans as they were clearly taken aback, not anticipating a teaser on the holidays.
"It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING and I have a lil’ present for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021," the caption read.
Take a look: