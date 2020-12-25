Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput extend Christmas wishes to fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to express his heartiest Christmas wishes to his fans.
In a post on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with his wife Mira Rajput smiling from ear to ear.
"Merry Christmas everyone," the caption read.
Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple.
Take a look: