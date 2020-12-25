close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput extend Christmas wishes to fans

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to express his heartiest Christmas wishes to his fans. 

In a post on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with his wife Mira Rajput smiling from ear to ear.

"Merry Christmas everyone," the caption read.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple.

Take a look:



