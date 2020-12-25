Mahira Khan shares her quarantine activities with fans

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who was diagnosed with coronavirus recently, shared her quarantine activities with the fans.



Sharing a scenic view from top of a roof with Noor Jehan's Chaandni Raatein playing in the background, the Raees actress informed, “I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night...”

However, she said, “I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much”.

“And in my moments of pain and discomfort.. I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing - all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah.”

Mahira Khan, who celebrated her 36th birthday recently, also thanked her fans for wishes and love.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes and the love, Forever grateful.”

“P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ - She lives every day and forever,” the actress further said.