Demi Lovato slams 2020’s ‘toxicity’ with evil eye-themed manicure: ‘Good riddance’

Demi Lovato recently slammed the “toxic energy” emanating from 2020 and bid it good riddance in a new social media post.



The singer showcased her new manicure over on Instagram Stories. The post featured a number of short ‘banishing’ remarks. The first one read, "Goodbyeeeeee toxic energy."

In the next though, the Grammy award winning singer added "Don't let the door hit ya on the way out." In another, "Bad vibes can't catch meeee," she added. "thanks for the lessons now biiiieeeeeee."

Check it out below:



