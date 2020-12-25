Pregnant Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peek at lavish Christmas 2020 feast with family

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal how she is welcoming the occasion

Kareena Kapoor is relishing in the celebrations of Christmas 2020, alongside her family.

On Thursday, the starlet took to Instagram to reveal how she is welcoming the occasion.

In her post, Kareena can be seen enjoying a hearty Christmas meal with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and her husband, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

"That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people," Kareena captioned the image.

However, a few others, like Sara Ali Khan were nowhere to be seen.





