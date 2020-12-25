Princess Diana reveals Prince Wiliam inherited this dreadful Christmas habit from her

Princess Diana penned a letter writing how much Harry and William loved Christmas

Princess Diana always had a playful relationship with her sons, Prince William and Harry.



She was quite close to them, which is why they might have picked up some habit of Diana's.

“A parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me,” Diana wrote in a 1985 letter to a friend.

“And I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places," she added.

In 1990, Princess Diana penned a letter writing how much Harry and William loved Christmas.

“The boys are thrilled at the prospect of Christmas on the horizon and have searched high and low for any parcels that might be coming their way!” she wrote.