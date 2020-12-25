Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's court drama still blazing during Christmas holidays

Brad Pitt's unresolved issues with Angelia Jolie in their custody battle are still raging

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting to get the custody of their kids after filing for divorce.

The lawsuit embroiling both actors is still raging on, said a source to Page Six.

Brad's unresolved issues with Angelia Jolie in their custody battle “are still raging,” said the insider.



Although Brad will see at least three of his children with Angelina on Christmas Eve, things are “not that simple."

“Every holiday, every birthday, someone always leaks the same thing about Brad and his supposed plans to see the kids, like the pizza party for Shiloh’s birthday this year — and it seems like there’s never any truth to it,” the insider claimed.

Despite all of that, this year Brad and Angelina were close to reaching a judgment on their long-running divorce.