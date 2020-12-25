Meghan Markle has special plans for Prince Harry's Christmas away from England

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are creating their own traditions at their new home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped into an independent future for themselves when they left the royal family earlier this year.



The Duke and Duchess are celebrating their first Christmas in new Montecito abode, in Santa Barbara, California and Meghan has special plans for it.

As revealed by an insider to PEOPLE, "It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone. They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

A separate source earlier told Meghan and Harry are excited to decorate for Christmas with her mom, Doria Ragland.

"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie,"the tipster shared.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry released their 2020 Christmas card, featuring a photo by Doria. The photo showed the couple embracing each other in their backyard.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card stated.



