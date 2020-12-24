close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
December 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West receive hilarious gift from Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Thu, Dec 24, 2020

Power couple Chrissy Teigan and John Legend pulled off a hilarious Christmas prank as their gift to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will leave you in stitches.

In an Instagram story, the Skims founder shared what looks like a miniature versions of herself and Kanye, complete with stylish outfits.

Next to the two figurines were real-life photos from which the inspiration was taken from.

Written on the packaging was "we couldn't imagine a better gift than you" which seems to comically fit to theme of the gift.

Take a look:


