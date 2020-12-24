close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
December 24, 2020

Justin Bieber full of gratitude for friends that make his life 'so much better'

Thu, Dec 24, 2020

Singing sensation Justin Bieber expressed his gratitude to a certain group of people in a heartfelt  post on Instagram. 

He shared a photo of himself with his wife Hailey Bieber along with a few of his friends saying that they make his life "so much better".

"These people truly make my life so much better. Thank you for being who you are. Words can’t describe the gratitude I feel toward all of you.. thank you thank you thank you," the caption read.

Take a look:



