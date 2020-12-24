Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor drop jaws in recent picture

There is no denying that Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are the ultimate power couple as their photos leave their fans awe-struck.

Her latest post on Instagram featured none other than her hubby Danish Taimoor.



The gorgeous couple can be seen striking a pose while they donned fashionable winter outfits.

Ayeza kept it soft as she opted for a white sweater with matching kicks and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, her husband rocked a maroon sweater layered with a puffer jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

Fans were blown away by the couple’s beauty as they showered them with compliments.

Take a look:







