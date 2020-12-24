Beyoncé’s foundation gifts $500,000 to families facing eviction amid covid-19

Beyoncé’s personal foundation recently donated over $500,000 to families struggling ahead of Christmas. The foundation announced the news of its contribution last Tuesday over on its official website.

Their statement read, “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support.”

They also added, "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on Dec. 26, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic, [which has] resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

Not only that, "Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. [The] online application process opens Jan. 7, 2021 [and] 100 recipients will be selected. Grants [will be] disbursed in late January. Round two [of grant distribution] will [reopen] in February."