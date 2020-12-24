Anushka Sharma’s 2021 to be filled with professional changes

Anushka Sharma will be embracing motherhood and getting her life completely changed

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma will be going through major changes in her personal life in the coming year.

With her first child with husband Virat Kohli on the way, the Zero actor will be embracing motherhood and getting her life completely altered.

However, the diva is expecting changes in not just her personal life but is looking forward to some professional firsts too.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, the PK actor spoke about her 2021 and how her production company, Clean Slate Filmz has multiple exciting projects on the cards for next year.

"2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content,” she said.

"Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality. 2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up to people. The announcements will happen in due course of time," she continued.

"We have spent the entire year finding some real gems that will definitely stand out. There is so much talent in our country and we are fortunate that some of these brilliant minds feel Clean Slate Filmz can be their home,” she went on to say.

“We have always collaborated with forward-thinking creative visionaries and we are eager to present some really new minds next year too. We are confident that they will amaze us all,” she added.