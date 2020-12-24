Sara Ali Khan is ‘highly influenced’ by her mother’s opinion of her films

Sara Ali Khan is understandably hoping for the audience’s reaction to be positive ahead of her film release

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is anxiously awaiting the release of her next film Coolie No 1.

And while she is understandably hoping for the audience’s reaction to be positive, the one opinion that matters the most to her is that of her mother, Amrita Singh.

During a chat with ETimes, the Kedarnath actor, 25, said: "I live with my mother and I'm very, very influenced by everything that she says, so her opinion matters the most to me.”

“But the irony is that her opinion is always to me that it is ultimately the audiences and then the media, or the people that you have to worry about,” she went on to say.

She then quoted her mother, saying: “‘I am your mother; I will love whatever you do. It is important for the audience to like you, it is important for the media to like you.’”

"So if the answer to your question is that, you know, my mom's opinion matters, but my mom's opinion is that the audience's opinion should matter. So that's the ironic but true answer,” she added.