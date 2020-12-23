close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Kendall Jenner steals hearts as she flaunts her glam look in latest selfies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020

Supermodel Kendall Jenner shared her  new stunning selfies to mesmerise fans with her utmost simple yet elegant looks.

 In the pictures, the 25-year-old reality star looks breathtakingly  beautiful  in a chic brown sweater with open  hair and a slight touch of makeup along with honey shimmery eyes. 

Kim Kardashian's sister posted her stunning photos  to her Insta Stories on Tuesday to give fans a decent style envy ahead of Christmas.

It is still not clear that the famous sister would get together on this Christmas, but Kendall's elder half-sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted last month  that she'is still looking forward to a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party this year.'

Replying to a fan, who was asking if the bash would be canceled, she said: 'I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that!'

Kendall Jenner's latest snaps are going to make all the crazy  fans  skip their heartbeats as she  is seen donning a simple but elegant outfit  to show off her true beauty.

Latest News

More From Entertainment