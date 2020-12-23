Shadab Khan will undergo an MRI on Thursday

Shadab sustained injury after end of third T20I

Pakistan has already lost skipper Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq for the first Test

LAHORE: Pakistan team suffered another blow when Shadab Khan was ruled out of first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, said the all-rounder sustained the injury after the end of Pakistan's T20I match in Napier which the team led by Shadab won by four wickets.

Pakistan has already lost skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq for the first Test due to injuries.

"Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided," read the PCB statement

The team management said that left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has been called to replace Shadab for the Test that is scheduled from December 26 till 30.

"Zafar has joined the Test side from Hamilton where he was preparing with the Pakistan Shaheens for Sunday’s T20 match against the Northern Knights," the PCB said.



The 25-year-old has so far taken 144 wickets in 39 first-class matches, including six five-wicket hauls in an innings and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Following the injury this will be Pakistan and Shaheen's squad:

Pakistan squad for Tests:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. (Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan not available for the first Test).

Pakistan Shaheens for T20s:

Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zeeshan Malik.

Match schedule:

December 26-30 – First Test vs New Zealand, Mount Manganui

January 3-7 – 2nd Test v New Zealand, Christchurch