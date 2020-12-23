Watch: Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq return to training

Both players were seen practicing in a video shared by PCB

Babar and Imam were resting because of their thumb injuries

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hopeful Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test of the series

Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to training today with the two picking up their bats after 12 days of rest.

The PCB shared a video of the cricketers practicing during the team’s net session ahead of the first test match against New Zealand.

"We are hopeful that Babar will be fit for [the] second Test," Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by website Cricinfo.

"He started gripping the bat today and practicing with a tennis ball. You can't really predict much with injuries like that but I just hope he gets better in five or six days and he has about eight days or so to get ready, which would be a big boost for us," said the Pakistan team coach.

The PCB has already announced that Babar and Imam will not feature in the first Test scheduled to start on December 26. The PCB has said that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the Test side in the Babar's absence.

Babar and top-order batsman Imam ul Haq were ruled out following their thumb injuries. Both were injured during training sessions.

Both players are being closely monitored by the team's medical staff.

The decision on whether they will be included in the playing 11 for the second Test match on January 3, 2021, will be made later.