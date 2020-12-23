close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Varun Dhawan was warned about working with Sara Ali Khan by 3 leading stars

Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Varun Dhawan was warned by Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal about working with Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Coolie No 1.

The Student of the Year actor claimed that he was warned by Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal about working with the Kedarnath actor in the David Dhawan-directorial.

In a promo video for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dhawan can be heard saying: “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha (Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal all warned me about working with her).”

Upon being asked what the three A-listers had to say, Dhawan replied: “Ki bachke rehna (To beware of you).”

