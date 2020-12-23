Ali Zafar’s rendition of ‘Allay’ hits 10 million views on YouTube

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s rendition of ‘Allay’ has crossed 10 million views on YouTube after it was released to highlight and promote the rich Sindhi indigenous culture last month.



The song was released on November 26, 2020.

The Mela Loot Liya singer turned to Instagram and shared his joy with the fans.

Ali Zafar shared the poster of ‘Allay’ with simple folded hands emoji and informed that the song has crossed 10 million videos on video-sharing platform.