Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ordered to 'hand back titles': 'They should go away'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should free themselves of the burden and hand their titles back

The issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's retaining titles has always been a hotly contested debate.



According to two royal commentators, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should free themselves of the burden and hand their titles back, as 'they don't need them anyway.'

Speaking on Heir Heads, presenter Eve opined, "I am very interested to see if they will be stripped of their titles or what I would hope they would do is to hand them back."

Co-presenter Tom said, "I think they've proved that they don't need them. While I don't like that they have to do things that other members of the royal family don't have to do.

"I feel like it would be freeing for them and they would suddenly have even more avenues open to them and that chain they're kept on will be gone," he added.

Meanwhile, commentato Kevin Maguire revealed, "All these ludicrous titles should go anyway. It's not just this rather gruesome pair, it's everybody else with these titles. But you could take them away. I don't think they're the biggest scandal in the royal family at the moment."