Princess Eugenie's sudden Frogmore exit leaves Harry heartbroken over major deal

Prince Harry was taken aback after he found out that Princess Eugenie has quietly left Frogmore Cottage, only six weeks after moving in.



The exit was totally unexpected as Eugenie had struck a deal with Harry.

Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie said Harry knew nothing about his cousin's sudden departure.



Fiorito said, "We just recently talked about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moving to Frogmore Cottage. Well apparently they were there for six weeks, and they've moved out or temporarily left.

"I read somewhere that Harry and Eugenie had worked out an arrangement so this is not unexpected. I do think that Harry and Eugenie have obviously communicated in these past few weeks."



The royal expert added, "He knew she was leaving, and she told him. So it's not like they had to pack up their bags in the middle of the night and get out. This was an arrangement between them and they are each aware."