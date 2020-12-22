close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
December 22, 2020

Check out Zayn Malik's adorable avatar in Harry Potter game

Tue, Dec 22, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Zayn Malik certainly has the looks and it would come to no surprise if  an avatar of himself looked just as good.

Taking to Instagram, the Pillow Talk hit maker did just that and shared an adorable character of himself in a Harry Potter game.

"What do you think? Looks like me?" he asked his followers.

From the image, one can clearly tell that it is the former One Direction member considering the finer details of his eyebrows, beard and pierced ears.

Even fans seemed agree to similarities as they took to the comments to express the resemblance.

Take a look:  



